Fish tacos in Costa Mesa

Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Blackened Ono Fish Tacos (Serving)
avocado lime aioli, guajillo mojo & cilantro cabbage slaw on charred organic yellow corn tortillas
w. coconut black beans & steamed jasmine rice
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Taco Blackened Fish
|$5.00
Blackened Wild fish, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Charbroiled Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).