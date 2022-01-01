Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve fish tacos

Banner pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco A la Carte$7.45
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Ono Fish Tacos (Serving)
avocado lime aioli, guajillo mojo & cilantro cabbage slaw on charred organic yellow corn tortillas
w. coconut black beans & steamed jasmine rice
More about Stafford Prime
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Blackened Fish$5.00
Blackened Wild fish, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
More about Taco Mesa
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Charbroiled Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Main pic

 

Caliente Southwest Grille

271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEER BATT FISH TACO- TUES$2.90
More about Caliente Southwest Grille

