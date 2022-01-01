Greek salad in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Le Café
Le Café
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.99
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Oregano with Oil and Vinegar.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Stafford Prime - Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime - Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Greek Salad w. Chicken (Serving)
|$17.00
garlic & herb roasted [pasture birds] chicken breast, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, green peppers, feta cheese, a little red onion, Fresh oregano & red wine vinaigrette