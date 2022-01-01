Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve greek salad

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$3.99
Greek Salad$8.99
Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Oregano with Oil and Vinegar.
Greek Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Lettuce with Oil & Vinegar
More about Le Café
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime - Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad w. Chicken (Serving)$17.00
garlic & herb roasted [pasture birds] chicken breast, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, green peppers, feta cheese, a little red onion, Fresh oregano & red wine vinaigrette
More about Stafford Prime - Stafford Prime

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Cheese Fries

Cappuccino

Cake

Quesadillas

Tuna Sandwiches

Salad Wrap

Macaroni Salad

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston