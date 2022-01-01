Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$8.69
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon , Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bun.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Jidori Chicken (Serving)
roasted sunchokes, broccoli di ciccio & guajillo chile sauce
More about Stafford Prime
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Dick Church’s

