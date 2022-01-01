Grilled chicken in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$8.69
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bacon , Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Bun.
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Grilled Jidori Chicken (Serving)
roasted sunchokes, broccoli di ciccio & guajillo chile sauce