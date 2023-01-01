Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
More about Le Café
Item pic

PIZZA

ALS NEW YORK CAFE

1673 Irvine Ave B, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (4338 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
More about ALS NEW YORK CAFE

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Pastelito

Cucumber Salad

Enchiladas

Barbacoas

Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

Fish Salad

Whitefish Salad

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1031 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (868 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston