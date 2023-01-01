Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken salad in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Grilled Chicken Salad
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Le Café
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
More about Le Café
PIZZA
ALS NEW YORK CAFE
1673 Irvine Ave B, Costa Mesa
Avg 4.6
(4338 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.95
More about ALS NEW YORK CAFE
Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa
Pastelito
Cucumber Salad
Enchiladas
Barbacoas
Coleslaw
Chicken Salad
Fish Salad
Whitefish Salad
More near Costa Mesa to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1031 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston