Lentil soup in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve lentil soup

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Soup Lentil$4.79
Sm Soup Lentil$4.29
More about Le Café
Item pic

 

Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa

2930 Bristol St C104, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$5.95
Our lentil soup is perfect for those cold or cloudy days. It's also great any day! Freshly made with red lentils, carrots, potatoes, and more.
More about Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa

