Lentil soup in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Lentil Soup
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve lentil soup
Le Café
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Lg Soup Lentil
$4.79
Sm Soup Lentil
$4.29
More about Le Café
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
2930 Bristol St C104, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$5.95
Our lentil soup is perfect for those cold or cloudy days. It's also great any day! Freshly made with red lentils, carrots, potatoes, and more.
More about Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa
