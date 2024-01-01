Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Milkshakes in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Milkshakes
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve milkshakes
Que Vida Taco Costa Mesa
271 e 17th St., Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
CHURRO MILKSHAKE
$8.50
More about Que Vida Taco Costa Mesa
The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
196 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Cereal Milk Milkshake
$9.00
cookie crumble, whip
More about The Crack Shack - Costa Mesa
