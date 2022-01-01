Muffins in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve muffins
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Muffins
|$2.00
|Bacon Muffin
|$4.99
1 Egg with American Cheese, Bacon on an English Muffin.
|Sausage Muffin
|$4.99
1 Egg with American Cheese, Sausage on an English Muffin.
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Pumpkin Muffins (9 each)
|$36.00
soft pumpkin batter flavored w. cinnamon & vanilla topped w. spiced crumble
|Blueberry Muffins (9 pack)
|$45.00
classic blueberry muffins topped with lemon & vanilla crumble
|Banana Muffins (9 pack)
|$54.00
soft banana muffins baked w. toasted coconut & macadamia nuts
More about Nourish Organic
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
|Organic Ancient Grain Muffins (Rotating Flavors)
|$4.50
Whole-grain, Ancient-Kamut muffins, sweetened with organic apple sauce and spiced and baked fresh to perfection each day. Our whole-, ancient-grain flour, and all-organic ingredients make incomparable richness and wholesomeness only your Grandma could make, if she had access to the highest quality ingredients.