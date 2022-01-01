Pancakes in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Short Stack - 2 Pancakes
|$4.00
Two plain pancakes. Choose syrup or none.
|Strawberry Short-Pancake Paco
|$10.00
A beautiful strawberry compote, topped with a lemon crème fraiche chantilly, micro mint and toasted almonds—all nestled into a warm handheld folded pancake. A legitimate way to eat dessert for breakfast.
More about Dick Church’s
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Jr. Pancake Combo
|$7.00
Silver dollar pancakes, one egg, and bacon or sausage
|Pancakes
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON
OUTPOST Kitchen
1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa
|BANANA STRAWBERRY PANCAKES (GF)
|$15.00
Banana, Strawberry Pancakes (GF)
3 GF pancakes, strawberries, banana, walnuts, vanilla kefir, maple syrup, lemon zest