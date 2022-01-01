Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve pancakes

Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Short Stack - 2 Pancakes$4.00
Two plain pancakes. Choose syrup or none.
Strawberry Short-Pancake Paco$10.00
A beautiful strawberry compote, topped with a lemon crème fraiche chantilly, micro mint and toasted almonds—all nestled into a warm handheld folded pancake. A legitimate way to eat dessert for breakfast.
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Jr. Pancake Combo$7.00
Silver dollar pancakes, one egg, and bacon or sausage
Pancakes
OUTPOST Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
BANANA STRAWBERRY PANCAKES (GF)$15.00
Banana, Strawberry Pancakes (GF)
3 GF pancakes, strawberries, banana, walnuts, vanilla kefir, maple syrup, lemon zest
Outpost Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BANANNA & STRAWBERRY PANCAKES$17.00
Banana & Strawberry Pancakes
4 GF Pancakes, Strawberries, Banana, Walnuts, Whipped Vanilla Cream, New England Maple Syrup, Candy Sprinkles
