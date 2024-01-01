Prime ribs in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve prime ribs
Sections Fine Meats
333 E 17th St. #22, Costa Mesa
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$16.00
House Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Toasted French Baguette
Newport Rib Company
2196 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Prime Rib "Company Cut"
|$42.48
12 oz prime rib with choice of side dishes & French roll upon request
|Dinner Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich
|$24.78
Prime rib French Dip sandwich served on choice of bun with one side dish
|Prime Rib (8 Oz), BBQed Shrimp
|$41.30
8 oz prime rib partnered with BBQ shrimp kabob served with choice of side dishes and cornbread (substitute French roll upon request)