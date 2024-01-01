Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve prime ribs

Sections Fine Meats image

 

Sections Fine Meats

333 E 17th St. #22, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib French Dip$16.00
House Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Toasted French Baguette
More about Sections Fine Meats
Item pic

 

Newport Rib Company

2196 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib "Company Cut"$42.48
12 oz prime rib with choice of side dishes & French roll upon request
Dinner Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich$24.78
Prime rib French Dip sandwich served on choice of bun with one side dish
Prime Rib (8 Oz), BBQed Shrimp$41.30
8 oz prime rib partnered with BBQ shrimp kabob served with choice of side dishes and cornbread (substitute French roll upon request)
More about Newport Rib Company

