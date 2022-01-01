Pudding in Costa Mesa
Sunright Tea Studio
3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
|Cream Pudding Milk Tea
|$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|S'mores Bread Pudding
|$13.00
Marshmallows, Mexican Chocolate, Baked Galletas Maria Crumbs and "Some More" Roasted Marshmallows.
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|MOAB (Mother of All Biscuits) - Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$5.00
A sweet breakfast bread pudding baked with house-made biscuits, a brown sugar custard and finished with chocolate chips.
Nourish Organic
1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa
|Rice Pudding - Organic
Sweet, nourishing, and grounding. Organic basmati rice with spices and organic coconut cream.
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00