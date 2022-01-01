Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve pudding

Cream Pudding Milk Tea image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sunright Tea Studio

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.7 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Bread Pudding$13.00
Marshmallows, Mexican Chocolate, Baked Galletas Maria Crumbs and "Some More" Roasted Marshmallows.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
MOAB (Mother of All Biscuits) - Biscuit Bread Pudding$5.00
A sweet breakfast bread pudding baked with house-made biscuits, a brown sugar custard and finished with chocolate chips.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Item pic

 

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding - Organic
Sweet, nourishing, and grounding. Organic basmati rice with spices and organic coconut cream.
More about Nourish Organic
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Dick Church’s
Item pic

 

EGG LXIII

3333 S Bristol St., Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Pudding$3.75
Limited Daily
More about EGG LXIII

