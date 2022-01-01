Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Queso Quesadilla Plate$14.00
Two Open Faced Quesadilla Served on Flour Tortillas. Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro & Cotija Cheese
Al Pastor Quesadilla$6.50
Pork, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro and Cotija Cheese.
Al Pastor Quesadilla$6.50
Open Faced Quesadilla Served on a Flour Tortilla. Pork, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro and Cotija Cheese
More about Descanso Restaurant
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheese with our Salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Melted Shredded Monterey and Cheddar Cheese with our Homemade Salsa
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Cheese$10.45
Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Especial$12.45
A choice of meat; served with guacamole and sour cream
More about Mi Casa
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla$11.50
Barbacoa & Cheese Quesadilla$11.50
Just Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Ensenada Quesadilla$11.50
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Blackened Fish Quesadilla$11.50
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Main pic

 

Caliente Southwest Grille

271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA$10.00
More about Caliente Southwest Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Avocado Salad

Katsu

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Lobsters

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston