Quesadillas in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Queso Quesadilla Plate
|$14.00
Two Open Faced Quesadilla Served on Flour Tortillas. Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro & Cotija Cheese
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$6.50
Open Faced Quesadilla Served on a Flour Tortilla. Pork, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro and Cotija Cheese
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheese with our Salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Melted Shredded Monterey and Cheddar Cheese with our Homemade Salsa
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Quesadilla Cheese
|$10.45
Cheese quesadilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Especial
|$12.45
A choice of meat; served with guacamole and sour cream
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Carnitas & Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Barbacoa & Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Just Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Ensenada Quesadilla
|$11.50
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Blackened Fish Quesadilla
|$11.50