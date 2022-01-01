Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve salad wrap

Nourish Organic

1170 Baker St Ste G2, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chickpea Salad Wrap - Organic$13.00
Freshly made chilled Organic Chickpea Salad in our signature freshly made, ancient-grain flat bread or fresh gluten-free crepe dosa. Made from scratch with raw chickpeas, which we soak overnight and slow cook in purified water to make sure they are soft and digestible, our delicious Chickpea Salad Wrap is a treat for adults and children alike. The perfect summer time lunch for the office, the beach or your car.
(Please note: GF dosa wraps will not hold together too long with Chickpea Salad, for to-go orders.)
More about Nourish Organic
17TH STREET DELI

369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Egg Salad Lettuce Wrap$12.24
Fresh Handmade Egg Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)
Homemade Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap$12.74
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)
More about 17TH STREET DELI
17TH STREET DELI

369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap$10.75
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)
More about 17TH STREET DELI

