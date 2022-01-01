Salad wrap in Costa Mesa

Freshly made chilled Organic Chickpea Salad in our signature freshly made, ancient-grain flat bread or fresh gluten-free crepe dosa. Made from scratch with raw chickpeas, which we soak overnight and slow cook in purified water to make sure they are soft and digestible, our delicious Chickpea Salad Wrap is a treat for adults and children alike. The perfect summer time lunch for the office, the beach or your car.

(Please note: GF dosa wraps will not hold together too long with Chickpea Salad, for to-go orders.)

