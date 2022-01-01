Salmon in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve salmon
More about Descanso Restaurant
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Salmon Avocado Tostadas
|$18.00
Salmon Confit, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chile Morita Aioli, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Onions and Cilantro on Two Tostadas. Serves with Mexican Fried Rice.
More about Eat's Sushi
Eat's Sushi
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
|SALMON H/R
|$4.95
SALMON, RADISH SPROUTS
|SALMON SUSHI
|$1.75
|SPICY BAKED SALMON ROLL
|$6.50
IN:KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
OUT: BAKED SPICY SALMON, GREEN ONION, CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Salmon
|$26.00
Pan-seared with an apple-crusted pecan sauce and served with jasmine rice and asparagus.
More about Vitaly Caffe
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)
|$18.90
Wild catch Smoked Salmon over Mesclun Salad, with sliced Roma Tomato, Oranges, and Avocado. Topped with Walnuts
More about Stafford Prime
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Pan Seared Salmon (Servings)
roasted fingerling potatoes & baby turnips
sauteed spinach w. tomatillo fresca & avocado
|Misoyaki Salmon (Serving)
Sake, sweet soy & miso marinated [wild isles] salmon w. wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed farmer’s market greens w. yellow peppers & ginger chimichurri
More about Taco Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Taco Salmon
|$5.75
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
|B /Blackened Salmon
|$15.50
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened fresh Wild salmon, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request.
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
|King Salmon Taco
|$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.