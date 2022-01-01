Salmon in Costa Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Tostadas$18.00
Salmon Confit, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chile Morita Aioli, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Onions and Cilantro on Two Tostadas. Serves with Mexican Fried Rice.
More about Descanso Restaurant
SALMON SUSHI image

 

Eat's Sushi

1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON H/R$4.95
SALMON, RADISH SPROUTS
SALMON SUSHI$1.75
SPICY BAKED SALMON ROLL$6.50
IN:KRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER
OUT: BAKED SPICY SALMON, GREEN ONION, CRUNCH,EEL SAUCE
More about Eat's Sushi
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$26.00
Pan-seared with an apple-crusted pecan sauce and served with jasmine rice and asparagus.
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
Item pic

 

Vitaly Caffe

2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad Grizzly Salmon (Large)$18.90
Wild catch Smoked Salmon over Mesclun Salad, with sliced Roma Tomato, Oranges, and Avocado. Topped with Walnuts
More about Vitaly Caffe
West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi

2141 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Entree$23.00
More about West Coast Hibachi
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon (Servings)
roasted fingerling potatoes & baby turnips
sauteed spinach w. tomatillo fresca & avocado
Misoyaki Salmon (Serving)
Sake, sweet soy & miso marinated [wild isles] salmon w. wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed farmer’s market greens w. yellow peppers & ginger chimichurri
More about Stafford Prime
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salmon$5.75
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
B /Blackened Salmon$15.50
On a flour tortilla (gmo-free corn upon request) with grilled blackened fresh Wild salmon, chipotle adobo, cabbage relish, cheese blend. Wet with melted cheese upon request.
More about Taco Mesa
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
King Salmon Taco$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about Umami Burger
Salmon A La Parrilla image

 

Habana

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon A La Parrilla$32.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros
More about Habana

