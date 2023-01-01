Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sea urchins in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Sea Urchins
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve sea urchins
Kappo Sui Restaurant
20070 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Sea Urchin うに
$0.00
More about Kappo Sui Restaurant
Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
SEA URCHIN SUSHI
$8.50
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
