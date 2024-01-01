Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa

2180 Harbor Blvd Ste A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura 3 pcs.$5.99
More about Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa
bf2e18c5-2f14-43d0-98ba-af04fb85f030 image

 

Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa

1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TEMPURA(2PCS)$3.95
2pcs / With Tempura Sauce
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa

