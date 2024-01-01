Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Shrimp Tempura
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa
2180 Harbor Blvd Ste A, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura 3 pcs.
$5.99
More about Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa
Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA(2PCS)
$3.95
2pcs / With Tempura Sauce
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
