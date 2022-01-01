Skirt steaks in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about Mi Casa
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Skirt Steak Taco Dinner
|$20.95
jalapeno slaw, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and avocado
|Chipotle Skirt Steak
|$22.95
skirt steak, chipotle citrus, rice, lettuce, pico do gallo, soup or salad, and your choice of tortilla
More about VACA
VACA
695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170, Costa Mesa
|8 oz. Prime Skirt Steak
|$30.00
|Prime Skirt Steak Meal
Wood Fire Grilled Prime Skirt Steak (Cooked Medium) • Included Sides: Caesar Salad, Patatas Bravas, Asparagus • Included Desserts: Tres Leches, Mama Santa Flan
|Prime Uncooked Skirt Steak
|$16.00
8 oz. USDA Prime