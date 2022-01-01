Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

Skirt Steak Taco Dinner$20.95
jalapeno slaw, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and avocado
Chipotle Skirt Steak$22.95
skirt steak, chipotle citrus, rice, lettuce, pico do gallo, soup or salad, and your choice of tortilla
More about Mi Casa
VACA

695 Town Center Drive, Suite 170, Costa Mesa

8 oz. Prime Skirt Steak$30.00
Prime Skirt Steak Meal
Wood Fire Grilled Prime Skirt Steak (Cooked Medium) • Included Sides: Caesar Salad, Patatas Bravas, Asparagus • Included Desserts: Tres Leches, Mama Santa Flan
Prime Uncooked Skirt Steak$16.00
8 oz. USDA Prime
More about VACA

