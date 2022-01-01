Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve steak bowls

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Chixy Natural

488 E 17th St b104, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.9 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Rice Bowl$16.00
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with your choice of white or brown steamed rice topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Veggie Bowl$17.00
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
Steak Paleo Bowl$17.00
Flame broiled to order all natural steak with sweet potatoes, topped with broccoli, and carrots, and 2 sauce or dressing choice(s)
More about Chixy Natural
Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery

2930 Bristol St C104, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Bowl$14.00
Marinated sliced steak strips, shawarma style, in a bowl with your choice of lettuce, spinach and/or rice. Also comes with tomatoes, pickles, onions, garlic garbanzo beans and tahini sauce.
More about Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery

