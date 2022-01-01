Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steamed rice in
Costa Mesa
/
Costa Mesa
/
Steamed Rice
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve steamed rice
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Costa Mesa
891 Baker Street B21, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
Steamed Rice
$2.75
More about Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Costa Mesa
Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa
No reviews yet
STEAMED RICE
$2.00
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa
Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa
Garlic Bread
Tiramisu
Cappuccino
Corn Dogs
Tostadas
Chili
Tuna Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
More near Costa Mesa to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Newport Beach
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(919 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(709 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(566 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston