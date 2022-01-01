Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Costa Mesa

891 Baker Street B21, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$2.75
More about Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Costa Mesa
Eat's Sushi image

 

Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa

1175 Baker st, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAMED RICE$2.00
More about Eat's Sushi - Costa Mesa

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Garlic Bread

Tiramisu

Cappuccino

Corn Dogs

Tostadas

Chili

Tuna Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston