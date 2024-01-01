Strawberry cheesecake in Costa Mesa

Our homage to the cheesecake that claimed the 90s! Basque Cheesecake! Unlike the cheesecake most of us are familiar with, Basque Cheesecake is crustless and composed of a truly burnt cream cheese based custard. The sweetness and nearly floral notes of ripe strawberry puree pair incredibly well with the caramelized, almost savory burnt “cheesecake”. Our strawberry cream cheese base is well studded with large chunks of Basque Cheesecake and pockets of rich strawberry jam. One pint.

