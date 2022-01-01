Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tacos

Family Taco Meal image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
The Relleno Taco$5.50
Roasted Anaheim Chile Taco with Tatuma Squash, Corn, Sweet Peppers, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde and Cotija Cheese on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
El Dorado Taco$6.50
Chile Rubbed Mahi Mahi, Chamoy, Mexislaw, Chile Peanuts and Chile Morita Aioli on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
Felipe Taco$10.00
Garlic Marinated Ribeye Taco with Poblano Chiles, Onions, Oyster Mushrooms, Tres Quesos and Tomatillo Salsa Cruda on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Beef Taco A la Carte$7.45
Carne Asada Taco A la Carte$7.45
Skirt Steak Taco Dinner$20.95
jalapeno slaw, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and avocado
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos
grilled prime flank steak, guajillo mojo, avocado, cabbage slaw & lime vinaigrette
on charred corn tortillas w. peruano beans & toasted bomba rice
Carnitas Taco Kit (Tray - Serves 4-6)$54.00
slowly braised heritage duroc pork shoulder, flavored with garlic & cumin
served crispy with one dozen organic corn tortillas & mild charred tomatillo salsa
Blackened Ono Fish Tacos (Serving)
avocado lime aioli, guajillo mojo & cilantro cabbage slaw on charred organic yellow corn tortillas
w. coconut black beans & steamed jasmine rice
More about Stafford Prime
Hola Adios Coffeeshop image

 

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (260 reviews)
Takeout
Slow n' Low Barbacoa Tacos$9.50
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef sits inside a pair of corn tortillas with cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, sliced radish and a zesty avocado crème.
Carnitas Street Tacos$9.50
Juicy, slow roasted seasoned carnitas, cheddar cheese. and a cilantro white onion relish in corn tortillas. Served with HA sauce on the side.
Irish Tacos$8.00
For the vegetarians or potato lovers out there, these corn tortillas are filled with crispy home fries and topped with cheddar cheese, chopped onion, cilantro and a crème fraîche drizzle.
More about Hola Adios Coffeeshop
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salmon$5.75
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
Taco Pastor$4.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Taco Blackened Calamari$5.50
Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
More about Taco Mesa
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (9138 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon Taco$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
More about Umami Burger
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
Dick Church’s image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dick Church’s

2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$14.00
More about Dick Church’s
Main pic

 

Caliente Southwest Grille

271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO DOZEN
BEER BATT FISH TACO- TUES$2.90
More about Caliente Southwest Grille
Item pic

 

Amorcito

901 S Coast Dr, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco$2.95
Corn tortilla dressed with your choice of protein, medium green salsa, diced white onion and chopped cilantro. (Grilled steak shown)
More about Amorcito

