Tacos in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tacos
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|The Relleno Taco
|$5.50
Roasted Anaheim Chile Taco with Tatuma Squash, Corn, Sweet Peppers, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde and Cotija Cheese on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
|El Dorado Taco
|$6.50
Chile Rubbed Mahi Mahi, Chamoy, Mexislaw, Chile Peanuts and Chile Morita Aioli on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
|Felipe Taco
|$10.00
Garlic Marinated Ribeye Taco with Poblano Chiles, Onions, Oyster Mushrooms, Tres Quesos and Tomatillo Salsa Cruda on a Blue Corn Tortilla.
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Ground Beef Taco A la Carte
|$7.45
|Carne Asada Taco A la Carte
|$7.45
|Skirt Steak Taco Dinner
|$20.95
jalapeno slaw, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, and avocado
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Steak Tacos
grilled prime flank steak, guajillo mojo, avocado, cabbage slaw & lime vinaigrette
on charred corn tortillas w. peruano beans & toasted bomba rice
|Carnitas Taco Kit (Tray - Serves 4-6)
|$54.00
slowly braised heritage duroc pork shoulder, flavored with garlic & cumin
served crispy with one dozen organic corn tortillas & mild charred tomatillo salsa
|Blackened Ono Fish Tacos (Serving)
avocado lime aioli, guajillo mojo & cilantro cabbage slaw on charred organic yellow corn tortillas
w. coconut black beans & steamed jasmine rice
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
120 Virginia Place, Costa Mesa
|Slow n' Low Barbacoa Tacos
|$9.50
Slow n' low braised barbacoa beef sits inside a pair of corn tortillas with cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, sliced radish and a zesty avocado crème.
|Carnitas Street Tacos
|$9.50
Juicy, slow roasted seasoned carnitas, cheddar cheese. and a cilantro white onion relish in corn tortillas. Served with HA sauce on the side.
|Irish Tacos
|$8.00
For the vegetarians or potato lovers out there, these corn tortillas are filled with crispy home fries and topped with cheddar cheese, chopped onion, cilantro and a crème fraîche drizzle.
Taco Mesa
647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa
|Taco Salmon
|$5.75
Fresh Wild salmon, papaya relish & papaya butter.
|Taco Pastor
|$4.50
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion & radish on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
|Taco Blackened Calamari
|$5.50
Blackened calamari, chipotle mayo sauce, cabbage relish, crema & quesos.
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
|King Salmon Taco
|$8.00
King Salmon, Miso Vinegar, Cucumber Sunomono, Sushi Rice and Sesame Seeds in a Gyoza Shell. Order comes with two tacos.
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St
171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, cabbage, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
|Ensenada-Style Taco
|$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Dick Church’s
2698 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa
|Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
Caliente Southwest Grille
271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa
|TACO DOZEN
|BEER BATT FISH TACO- TUES
|$2.90