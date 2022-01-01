Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup
chicken, corn, onions, .zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles, and cilantro; topped with cheese, sour cream, avocado, and tortilla strips
More about Mi Casa
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup (quart)$18.00
Grilled corn, black beans, chicken breast, poblano peppers & los golondrenas tortillas simmered in a rich guajillo chile broth finished with cilantro & lime
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Quart)$18.00
jidori chicken breast simmered in a guajillo Chile broth with tomatoes, black beans, corn & poblano chiles finished w. cilantro & lime
More about Stafford Prime
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

171 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00
More about Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

