Tostadas in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tostadas

Descanso Restaurant image

 

Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Tostadas$18.00
Salmon Confit, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chile Morita Aioli, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Onions and Cilantro on Two Tostadas. Serves with Mexican Fried Rice.
More about Descanso Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mi Casa

296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada Salad$15.45
choice of meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
More about Mi Casa
Taco Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

647 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
King Tostada$12.00
GMO-free corn chips, beans, chile sauce, melted cheeses, topped with hearts of romaine, pico de gallo, lime vinaigrette, avocado, carrot, sour cream & jicama.
More about Taco Mesa

