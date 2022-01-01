Tostadas in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Descanso Restaurant
Descanso Restaurant
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103, Costa Mesa
|Salmon Avocado Tostadas
|$18.00
Salmon Confit, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Chile Morita Aioli, Bell Peppers, Roasted Corn, Onions and Cilantro on Two Tostadas. Serves with Mexican Fried Rice.
More about Mi Casa
Mi Casa
296 E 17th street, Costa Mesa
|Tostada Salad
|$15.45
choice of meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream