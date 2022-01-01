Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tuna salad

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Item pic

 

31 Beach Hut Deli

488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 31 Beach Hut Deli
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.69
Albacore Tuna over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
Scoop of Tuna Salad$4.00
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.49
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Homemade Albacore Tuna Salad$3.25
Homemade Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap$12.74
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)
More about 17TH STREET DELI
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap$10.75
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)
More about 17TH STREET DELI

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Chicken Enchiladas

Pork Chops

Mushroom Burgers

Tostadas

Tortilla Soup

Cornbread

Katsu

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston