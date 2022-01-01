Tuna salad in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve tuna salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jan's Health Bar
250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
31 Beach Hut Deli
488 East 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Tuna Salad
|$8.69
Albacore Tuna over Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Croutons and Choice of Dressing.
|Scoop of Tuna Salad
|$4.00
17TH STREET DELI
369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad on Toasted Sourdough with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
|Homemade Albacore Tuna Salad
|$3.25
|Homemade Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap
|$12.74
Wild Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions (lettuce head size can vary.)