Turkey bacon in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Le Café - Costa Mesa
3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa
|Turkey & Bacon
|$7.99
Sliced Turkey and Bacon on your choice of Bread,
Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
More about 17TH STREET DELI
17TH STREET DELI
369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
|Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick-layer Bacon & Fresh Avocado on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
|Roasted Turkey Breast & Bacon
|$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast and Thick-layer Bacon on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
|Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon & Avocado Lettuce Wrap
|$14.24
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick-layer Bacon, Fresh Avocados with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese (lettuce head size can vary.)