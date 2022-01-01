Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon$7.99
Sliced Turkey and Bacon on your choice of Bread,
Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
Item pic

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon & Avocado$13.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick-layer Bacon & Fresh Avocado on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Roasted Turkey Breast & Bacon$13.49
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast and Thick-layer Bacon on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon & Avocado Lettuce Wrap$14.24
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast, Thick-layer Bacon, Fresh Avocados with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese (lettuce head size can vary.)
More about 17TH STREET DELI
17TH STREET DELI image

 

17TH STREET DELI

369 E. 17th Street #18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Breast & Bacon$11.99
Premium Boar's Head Brand Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast and Thick-layer Bacon on an 8 inch French Baguette Roll with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Provolone Cheese
More about 17TH STREET DELI

