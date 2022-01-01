Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

250 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Half Turkey Sandwich$6.95
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
Vegetarian Turkey Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Le Café - Costa Mesa image

 

Le Café - Costa Mesa

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey on your choice of Bread,
Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Turkey Club$8.29
Double Decker Sandwich with Sliced Turkey, Bacon, on your choice of Toasted, Bread, Includes Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
More about Le Café - Costa Mesa
OUTPOST Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

OUTPOST Kitchen

1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH$14.00
Smoked Turkey Avocado sandwich
Smoked turkey, avocado, red pepper goat cheese, roma tomatoes, arugula, mustard aioli, country toast
More about OUTPOST Kitchen
Outpost Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Outpost Kitchen

3420 Bristol St, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.1 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH$17.00
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Avocado, Red Pepper Goat Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Arugula, Cranberry Aioli, Red Onion, Country Toast or Spinach Wrap
More about Outpost Kitchen

