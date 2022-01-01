Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa restaurants
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Item pic

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters image

 

Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee
More about Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

1730 ANAHEIM AVE, COSTA MESA

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

