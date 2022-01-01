Vietnamese coffee in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
More about Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters
3186 Pullman St, Costa Mesa
|Vietnamese Coffee
