Waffles in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve waffles
More about Vitaly Caffe
Vitaly Caffe
2937 Bristol St Suite B103, Costa Mesa
|Waffle
|$6.40
Italian style Waffle (come with Maple syrup and other modifiers when requested)
More about Bred Hot Chicken
Bred Hot Chicken
2930 Bristol st. Suite A104, Costa Mesa
|Waffle Only
|$5.95
1 Thick Buttery Belgium Waffle w/ syrup
|Chick N Waffle
|$14.95
A Thick Butter Belgium Waffle, 3 Juicy Tenders, w/ Syrup
More about Umami Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
2981 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
|Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Waffle Fries seasoned in Sam's New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of 1 sauce
More about Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa
|Single Waffle Cone
|$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
|Set of Three Waffle Cones
|$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.