Costa Messa

5248 North 10th Street

Popular Items

Caldo de Res$12.50
Meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice & tortillas
Enchiladas Suizas$12.50
With chicken, white cheese, green sauce, rice & beans
Chile c/ Queso$9.25
Cheese dip with jalapeño, onions, & tomato
Panchos Costa Messa$17.50
Corn chips with beans, cheese, jalapeños, onions & tomato, served with fajita and guacamole
Guacamole al Molcajete$13.50
With jalapeño, onion, & tomato
Fajita Plancha$18.50
Fajita strips grilled with bell pepper and onions Served with rice, beans & tortillas
Tacos Cazuela$11.50
3 Tacos on grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with tender beef, beans, cheese, rice and beans
Iced Tea$2.89
Enchilada Plate (Cheese)$10.50
3 Enchiladas with American cheese, rice & beans
Location

5248 North 10th Street

McAllen TX

Sunday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
