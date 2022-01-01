Costa Vida - Tooele
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
1197 N. Main Street
Popular Items
Location
1197 N. Main Street
Tooele UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cast Iron Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Rodizio Grill at UMC
Come in and enjoy!
BISCOTTS DAYBREAK
Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.
The Salty Pineapple
SERVIN' UP SOME ISLAND LOVE!