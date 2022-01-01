Costa Vida - Boise
East Inspired. Live Inspired.
801 W. Main Street
Popular Items
Location
801 W. Main Street
Boise ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juniper
At Juniper, the farmers and the ingredients cultivate the menu. We specialize in hand tossed pizzas, creative pastas and robust meat and fish dishes.
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
The Lively
Eat. Drink. Be Lively.
Fork Restaurant
Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course. That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.