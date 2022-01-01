Costa Vida - Apple Valley
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
SALADS
15678 Pilot knob Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15678 Pilot knob Rd
Apple Valley MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Come in and enjoy!!
Celts Craft House
Come on in and enjoy!
Fireside Restaurant & Bar
We believe in bringing people together. Our table has a place for you!
El Camino Gourmet Tacos
Come in and enjoy!