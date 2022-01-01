Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Bountiful

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired

SALADS

501 W 2600 S • $$

Avg 4.5 (3120 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

501 W 2600 S

Bountiful UT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Fish - Bountiful

No reviews yet

Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
Fat Fish prides itself to present our Bountiful location with masterful Sushi and Wok.

Kokonut Island Grill - Woods Cross

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robintino’s of Bountiful

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bountiful Greek Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston