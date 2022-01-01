Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Chubbuck

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

TACOS • SALADS

170 Bullock St • $$

Avg 4.4 (3394 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

170 Bullock St

Chubbuck ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

003 Pizza Pie Cafe

No reviews yet

Pizza, Pasta Salad Buffet

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

JE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Double Shot, LLC

No reviews yet

Experience the Double Shot difference!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston