Go
Toast

Costa Vida - SLC City Creek

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

60 East South Temple

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

60 East South Temple

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ivy & Varley

No reviews yet

Ivy & Varley: a match made in heaven for excellent food and perfectly crafted cocktails.
Gift cards are available and can be redeemed at both our restaurant and bar.

The Ruin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Martine

No reviews yet

Chef driven modern American fare for lunch and dinner.

Taqueria 27

No reviews yet

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston