Go
Toast

Costa Vida - SLC Foothill

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

1414 South Foothill Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

1414 South Foothill Dr

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chedda Burger

No reviews yet

More Schmancy than Fancy

one0eight

No reviews yet

join us for dinner Tuesday - Saturday beginning @ 5p. We offer pizzas from our wood burning oven

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

No reviews yet

Making authentic and fresh Lebanese food with love for over 20 years in Salt Lake City!

Finca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston