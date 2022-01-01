Go
Toast

Costa Vida - SLC Gateway

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

190 S. 400 W.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

190 S. 400 W.

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hibachican

No reviews yet

Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HallPass Bars

No reviews yet

Beer Zombies Draft Room & Beer Garden.

Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass

No reviews yet

Traditional crispy Nashville hot fried chicken with that good ol’ southern comfort flare. Brought to you by the SkinnyFATS Culinary Team.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston