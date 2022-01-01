Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Heber

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

72 E 600 S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
See full menu

Location

72 E 600 S

Heber UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lakehouse

No reviews yet

Locally focused Utah Heritage Cuisine on the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Eating Establishment

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High West Distillery & Saloon

No reviews yet

Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870, High West's passion is crafting delicious and distinctive whiskeys and helping people appreciate whiskey all in the context of our home, the American West. High West Distillery & Saloon in historic Old Town Park City, the world’s only ski-in gastro distillery that was voted “Best Park City Restaurant” by readers of City Weekly. It has received multiple accolades including a nomination for Best Bar by the James Beard Foundation, and a top-10 ranking on The Daily Meal’s list of 150 Best Bars in America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston