Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Kennewick

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

4309 West 27th Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

4309 West 27th Place

Kennewick WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

THB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poutine, Eh?

No reviews yet

It's time to start a new routine...with poutine. Fries:Curds:Gravy. Come see what all the fuss is about.

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston