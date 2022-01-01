Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Meridian

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

3340 N. Eagle Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

3340 N. Eagle Road

Meridan ID

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Fins

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Sid's Garage Meridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston