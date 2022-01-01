Costa Vida - Meridian
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
3340 N. Eagle Road
Popular Items
Location
3340 N. Eagle Road
Meridan ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Lucky Fins
Seafood | Sushi | Grill
Sid's Garage Meridian
Come in and enjoy!
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!