Costa Vida - Ogden Downtown
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
334 23rd Street
Popular Items
Location
334 23rd Street
Ogden UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden
Dirty Bird - From the Neighborhood for the Neighborhood.
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Pig & a Jelly Jar
Southern-Inspired.
Brunch Driven.
From Scratch.
Every Day.