Costa Vida - Orem
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
1621 North State Street
Popular Items
Location
1621 North State Street
Orem UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
010 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Kokonut Island Grill - Orem
Come in and enjoy!
Marley's Gourmet Sliders
Come on in and enjoy!
53 Catering
All meals are designed to feed 10, Meals will be frozen and packed to last 12 hours (we can add dry ice if you need more time for $50), customer must provide a cooler to pack them in. We will rent you a cooler for $50 per day (with $100 deposit)