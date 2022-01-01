Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Richfield

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

950 West 1350 South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

950 West 1350 South

Richfield UT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steve’s Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Koosharem Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Iceberg Drive In - Fillmore

No reviews yet

Since 1960, Iceberg has been a Utah favorite for the best shakes, rings, burgers and fries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston