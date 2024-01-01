Costa Vida - River Road - River Road
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1492 South River Road, St. George UT 84790
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Snowy Desert Cafe - 1480 South River Road STE 101
No Reviews
1480 South River Road STE 101 St. George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Rib & Chop House - St. George, UT
No Reviews
1677 South Convention Center Drive St. George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. George
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant