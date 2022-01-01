Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Roseville

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

1475 Eureka Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Location

1475 Eureka Road

Roseville CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Q1227 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Comfort Food

Blue Nami

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

University of Beer

No reviews yet

NOW OPEN! - At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.

Brickyard Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Take Brickyard food home. Order here and we will have your food ready when you arrive.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston