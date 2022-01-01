Costa Vida - SLC Airport
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
375 North Terminal Drive
Popular Items
Location
375 North Terminal Drive
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gourmandise
Come in and enjoy!
Neutral Ground- SLC
Thank you for supporting Neutral Ground!
Santo Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Supremo Pizza LLC
Come in and enjoy! Authentic Italian pizza with homemade recipes!