Go
Costa Vida - Spanish Fork image

Costa Vida - Spanish Fork

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

597 East 1000 North

Spanish Fork, UT 84660

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

597 East 1000 North, Spanish Fork UT 84660

Directions

Nearby restaurants

HuHot Mongolian Grill
orange star4.3 • 196
693 North 920 East Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4 Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Sheps Culinary Creations
orange starNo Reviews
2300 E Powerhouse Rd Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Zubs Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 1310
520 N Main St Springvile, UT 84660
View restaurantnext

Costa Vida - Spanish Fork

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston