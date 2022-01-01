Go
Toast

Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

6307 E Broadway • $$

Avg 4.6 (2301 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6307 E Broadway

Tucson AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

THB

No reviews yet

6295 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711

Beyond Bread - East

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients

Holy Smokin Butts BBQ

No reviews yet

Award winning Texas Style BBQ in Arizona. Featuring Brisket, Pulled Pork, Tri-Tip, Sausage, Pork Ribs, Beef Ribs, Chicken and Turkey. A casual family owned and operated restaurant since May of 2016.
Takeout and Delivery are available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston