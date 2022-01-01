Go
Toast

Sureste MEXICAN

cuisine from the south eastern coastal region of Mexico

3730 foundry way unit 18

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy pork (chicharra)
Crispy fried skin on pork chunks (Rensing farm) fried until skin puffs up then tossed with pickled cabbage, tomato, cilantro, red onion, habanero, and citrus. topped with mayonnaise and served with fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
strained black beans (Frijol Colado)$7.00
black beans, pureed then strained and refried with onion, epazote, and habanero. served with chips.
*vegan
*gluten free
Sikil Pak$7.00
Mayan tomato-Peppita (pumpkin seed) dip, served with chips
*vegan
*gluten-free
Vaporcito-turkey$6.99
thin flat tamal filled with achiote roasted turkey, then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed. served with tomato epazote sauce.
ceviche classico
fresh wild caught ocean fish (fish changes daily depending on availability) marinated in lime juice and black pepper, then tossed with tomato, cilantro, red onion, and habanero. Served as a bowl with chips, or on a tostada.
*gluten-free
Guacamole$9.00
avocado mashed with cilantro, citrus, tomato, red onion, and habanero. served with chips.
*vegan
*gluten-free
Spiced potato (papas en escabeche)$8.99
fried red potatoes tossed with red onions, roasted peppers, Caribbean spices and vinegar. Served on a crispy bean filled tortilla with tomato, lettuce, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeño, and avocado
*gluten-free
*vegan
Pulled Pork (Cochinita pibil)$8.99
Achiote and citrus marinated pork roasted in banana leaves for 14 hours (Mayan style whole hog bbq) served on a crispy bean filled tortilla with tomato, lettuce, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeño, and avocado
*gluten-free
Pulled Pork (Cochinita pibil)
Achiote and citrus marinated pork roasted in banana leaves for 14 hours (Mayan style whole hog bbq) served with citrus-macerated red onions, and ground habanero dust. served with fresh made corn tortillas.
*gluten-free
Roasted fish (pescado al tikin-xik)$11.99
Achiote and citrus marinated fish roasted in banana leaves and shredded. served with roasted Anaheim peppers, Xni-Pec (tomato,orange juice, red onion, cilantro, habanero.) and smoked serrano chili dust. Served inside a corn masa fritter stuffed with Toksel (toasted baby lima beans with ground pepita and Mexican garlic-chives)
*gluten-free
See full menu

Location

3730 foundry way unit 18

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kitchen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack

No reviews yet

House-made Asian marinades with a Mexican twist! Located inside City Foundry's Food Hall.
For Online Ordering -Serving Asian Fusion Tacos, Burritos & Rice Bowls.
(For full menu - visit Foundry location)
See y'all soon. Thank you!

Good Day

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chicken Scratch

No reviews yet

Chicken Scratch is a casual counter service take on rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, salads, sides, and home made sauces

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston