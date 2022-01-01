Costanza's
Come in and enjoy!!
2107 L St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2107 L St
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Golden Road
Come in and enjoy!
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Zócalo
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Midtown Spirits
The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!