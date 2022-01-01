Go
Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Coterie was designed by New Orleans locals who wanted to provide a memorable dining experience to guests traveling from around the world to locals spreading along the coast of Louisiana. Coterie prepares traditional south Louisiana dishes, using family favorite recipes. Coterie is a scratch kitchen preparing everything in house. We are proud to say, we have the BEST chargrilled oysters, so try a dozen. Other popular dishes include the blackened gator or redfish, po-boys, and crab cake pasta. The bread pudding with our signature bourbon sauce is a must to finish off each meal.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

135 Decatur St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1621 reviews)

Popular Items

Taste of New Orleans$19.00
Three of the city's most enjoyed dishes. Red beans & rice, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and seafood gumbo (sides not included)
Oyster Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, tossed in ranch, topped with fried oysters and sliced avocados
Taste of Acadiana$19.00
Three of the Acadiana's most enjoyed dishes. Shrimp Etouffee, chicken & sausage jambalaya, and Chicken & Sausage gumbo (sides not included)
Shrimp Etouffee$18.00
Gulf Shrimp sautéed in a rich and buttery Cajun stew, topped with white rice
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Gulf shrimp tossed in our seasoned breading and fried, glazed with a house made sweet heat chilie sauce
Catfish Napoleon$18.00
Two Southern fried fish seasoned, rolled in corn flour, and fried to perfection, topped with crawfish andouille cream sauce
NOLA Burger$14.00
Beef patty topped with roast beef debris and Swiss cheese
Cajun Eggrolls$14.00
Three crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with Louisiana crawfish, smoked andouille, corn, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a dipping sauce
Side Fried Oysters$14.00

Location

135 Decatur St

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
