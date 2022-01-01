Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Coterie was designed by New Orleans locals who wanted to provide a memorable dining experience to guests traveling from around the world to locals spreading along the coast of Louisiana. Coterie prepares traditional south Louisiana dishes, using family favorite recipes. Coterie is a scratch kitchen preparing everything in house. We are proud to say, we have the BEST chargrilled oysters, so try a dozen. Other popular dishes include the blackened gator or redfish, po-boys, and crab cake pasta. The bread pudding with our signature bourbon sauce is a must to finish off each meal.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
135 Decatur St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
135 Decatur St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
