Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Coterie was designed by New Orleans locals who wanted to provide a memorable dining experience to guests traveling from around the world to locals spreading along the coast of Louisiana. Coterie prepares traditional south Louisiana dishes, using family favorite recipes. Coterie is a scratch kitchen preparing everything in house. We are proud to say, we have the BEST chargrilled oysters, so try a dozen. Other popular dishes include the blackened gator or redfish, po-boys, and crab cake pasta. The bread pudding with our signature bourbon sauce is a must to finish off each meal.



PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

135 Decatur St • $$